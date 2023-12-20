Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 11:47

The Federal Court accepted the complaint offered by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Bahia and placed 28 people in the dock for international arms trafficking, money laundering and transnational criminal organization. They will face criminal prosecution and, if convicted, could face up to 34 years in prison.

The complaint is the result of investigations by Operation Dakovo, which revealed a powerful international arms trafficking scheme to supply criminal factions such as Comando Vermelho (CV), from Rio, and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), from São Paulo.

The process numbers are superlative. In addition to the volume of defendants, the complaint narrates the movement of R$1.2 billion in three years. The gang would have imported 43,000 weapons during the period. The Public Ministry classified the operation as a “complex and multimillion-dollar operation” of arms trafficking.

The company International Auto Supply SA (IAS-PY), based in Asunción, Paraguay, is at the center of the operations and, according to the complaint, it was through it that the gang imported the weapons.

The investigation was opened in November 2020 following a weapons seizure by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Vitória da Conquista, Bahia. As the investigation progressed, authorities realized that they were dealing with a criminal organization with connections in Latin America and Europe.

It was in the wake of Operation Dakovo that the PF discovered an alleged PCC ally in the Attorney General's Office (PGR). Procedural analyst Wagner Vinicius de Oliveira Miranda, assigned to the PGR, had free access to internal systems and data. He was removed from office and is being investigated.