The Rio de Janeiro Court has banned Allan Azambujath, suspected of threatening to release an intimate video of the federal deputy Peter Paul (PSD), publish the content on social media. The case caused the congressman to withdraw from running for vice mayor on the ticket Eduardo Paes (PSD), who is seeking re-election.

The decision was made after Pedro Paulo’s defense filed a criminal complaint against Azambujath. At the request of the Rio de Janeiro Court, the Civil Police seized computers and cell phones at the suspect’s home this Thursday (August 29, 2023).

In addition to prohibiting the release of the intimate video, Judge Flavio Itabaiana ordered the prohibition of:

maintain contact with Pedro Paulo and his family, by any means;

to approach the federal deputy within 500 meters; and

to be absent from Rio for more than 8 days without prior judicial authorization.

“The measures adopted by the MP [Ministério Público]by the Judiciary and the police are extremely necessary and serve as an example”says Pedro Paulo’s lawyers, Ary Bergher and Rachel Glatt, in a note.

THE CASE

In July, when he gave up his candidacy as Paes’ vice-president, Pedro Paulo said that the images could be used by opponents during the campaign. He also said that he did not want to expose his family.

The alleged intimate video was recorded when Pedro Paulo was separated from his wife, digital influencer Tati Infante, and the existence of the content had already been disclosed in early 2023.

Tati Infante declared support for her husband.

“I understand his side of wanting to protect his family, of stepping back so that this doesn’t come to light, but from my side everything is fine. I support him, it’s his dream, his work. He didn’t steal, he didn’t kill, it’s a personal matter.”he stated.

