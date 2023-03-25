An unusual story came to light a few days ago, where a family court decided to impose strong measures in the case of a man who he was behind on his 12-year-old son’s child support.

In Colombia, the penalty received for failing to comply with the maintenance quota of a minoris one or three years in prison; In addition, a fine of between 20 and 37.5 monthly legal minimum wages will be imposed.

Prohibitions for the father

Desperate for her ex he did not comply with the duty he owes to the minor, The child’s mother decided to go before a family judge who took ‘letters in the matter’ and decreed a rather curious measure against the ‘defaulter’.

The judicial case occurred in the city of Rosary beads, Argentina. It is well known that the Argentine people are very ‘lovers’ of their country’s football and of their national team, so the Collegiate Family Court 7 He imposed an unusual measure on the father.

The judge of the case Andrea Mariel Brunetti, He prohibited the man from entering the stadium of his beloved team, Newell’s Old Boy from Rosario. Because you failed to comply with your child’s food quotas, the person denounced will not be able to enter the Colossus Marcelo Bielsa until it catches up.

“It is possible to order the prohibition of the defendant from entering the Newell’s Old Boys football stadium in Rosario, notifying the respective Club, the Rosario police authority and the National Security Directorate in Soccer Shows so that they include the defendant in the list of people who have restricted entry ”, the court decreed.

Although they were not the only measures taken by the court in the case; to the father of the 12-year-old boy he was prohibited from leaving Argentina and his driver’s license was suspended.

In addition, the man entered the database of the “Registration of Delinquent Food Debtors” after the complaint made by the mother of the minor.

Tribune of the stadium the Colossus Marcelo Bielsa

subject reaction

Despite the various prohibitions that fell on him, it was learned through his ex-partner that the man has not spoken and continues to ignore of their responsibilities to the child.

In addition, the plaintiff indicated that she still has not received the alimony ordered by the family judge. What do you think about taking similar measures in Colombia?

