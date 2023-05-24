The cabinet may continue to award the operation of the most important train connections in the Netherlands to state-owned company NS for the time being.

The court in The Hague has rejected the objections that private carriers had brought against the private award of the so-called main rail network. These are the most important intercity and slow train connections in the Netherlands, on which by far the most passenger kilometers are made and for which the most tickets are sold. The new contract that the government wants to award to NS runs from 2025 to 2034 and is good for billions of euros in revenue.

According to NS’s competitors – including Arriva, Transdev, Qbuzz and Keolis, who already run slow trains, especially outside the Randstad conurbation – the private award of the main rail network is in violation of European rules. The European Commission wants more market forces on the railways and, according to the public transport companies, states that other companies may also run trains on the main rail network. The carriers have been fighting for years against what they consider to be NS’s preference.

The sector organization of the carriers, the Federation of Mobility Companies of the Netherlands (FMN), wants the cabinet to at least have a market analysis carried out. It must indicate whether there is interest in operating more train connections. FMN would like to operate more (stop) trains than the carriers do now.

The European Commission informed the Dutch cabinet last year that such a market analysis is mandatory under European competition rules. The government has ignored that instruction. The Commission also considers the ten-year contract too large and too long. This contract covers not only the most important domestic connections, but also part of the international trains to and from the Netherlands.

Administrative judge

The court in The Hague ruled on Wednesday in the proceedings on the merits that followed summary proceedings in December. The court has not dealt with the content of the private award of the main rail network in detail. The court in The Hague rejects the objections of, among others, the FMN for legal reasons.

Not the civil court but the administrative court, in this case the Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal, is the competent body to judge the lawfulness only after the final concession has been granted to NS. That writes the court on Wednesday.

As early as 2021, the cabinet announced that it would also like to have the main train connections operated by NS from 2025. This would benefit the quality and continuity of train traffic. The previous concession for the main rail network took effect in 2015 and will run until the end of 2024. NS pays an annual fee of 87 million euros for this (plus 92 million euros for the high-speed line, and an infrastructure charge of 247 million euros to the manager ProRail).

“My wish is and remains to award a concession to NS,” wrote State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management, CDA) to the House of Representatives at the end of April. In the letter to the House, she emphasized that the profitability of the new concession is under pressure. after the corona crisis, NS still has to deal with fewer travelers with a different travel pattern, with high energy prices and high inflation that affects wages and equipment costs, for example.”

According to the State Secretary, this has led to a financial deficit “that requires solutions”. The gap would amount to hundreds of millions a year. The cabinet is therefore considering waiving compensation for the concession, granting NS a subsidy and the right to charge higher rates during peak hours. This may make train tickets extra expensive in the coming years; this year prices have already risen by 5.5 percent. The State Secretary is now having an investigation into the concession fee and the financial consequences for NS.

Infringement procedure

The private award is not yet final. The FMN and other interested parties can still go to the Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal, among others. In addition, the European Commission has started a so-called infringement procedure because the Netherlands allegedly failed to comply with the rules for more competition in the railways.

The government wants to continue to make haste with the private award. If it is not finalized before the end of this year, less flexible rules will apply to the private allocation of the exploitation of ‘rail packages’. In that case, the cabinet will have to substantiate even more thoroughly why NS will receive the top prize from the Dutch rail network and commercial carriers may not claim more train connections.