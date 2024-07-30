The court postponed the hearing of the case of the “crab king” Oleg Kan until September

The Frunzensky District Court of Vladivostok has postponed the hearing of the criminal case against the Far East fisherman nicknamed the “crab king,” Oleg Kan. This was reported by TASS.

The hearing has been postponed until September 16th because the judge is on vacation.

The businessman is being tried in absentia in two criminal cases. He was found guilty of the massacre and sentenced to 17 years in prison. The “crab king” is also charged with creating a criminal community, smuggling strategically important resources, and evading customs duties and taxes.

In June, the Fifth Arbitration Court of Appeal rejected appeals against the decision of the Primorsky Arbitration Court to recover 358.7 billion rubles from Far East fishing industry companies, including Kan, in response to a claim filed by the Prosecutor General.