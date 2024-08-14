Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

The “Compact” ban is temporarily suspended. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The Federal Ministry of the Interior had banned the right-wing extremist magazine “Compact”. The ban has now been temporarily lifted.

Leipzig – The Federal Administrative Court has upheld the ban on the right-wing extremist Compact-Magazine was temporarily suspended in an expedited procedure. This was announced by the court in Leipzig. This means that the paper can be published again under certain conditions for the time being. A final decision will be made in the main proceedings. The court expressed doubts about the Proportionality of the ban to.

July 2024: Faeser bans right-wing extremist “Compact” magazine

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had Compact on July 16. She justified the action by saying that the paper was a “central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene”. The ban shows “that we are also taking action against the intellectual arsonists who are stirring up a climate of hatred and violence against refugees and migrants and who want to overthrow our democratic state”.

Compact had filed a lawsuit and an urgent application against the immediate enforceability of the ban. The Federal Administrative Court is the first and last instance for lawsuits against bans on associations. The court has now decided on the urgent procedure.

Federal Administrative Court temporarily lifts “Compact” ban

The court is examining the chances of success of the lawsuit “summarized.” The Federal Administrative Court said that these appear to be open. It is currently not possible to make a final assessment as to whether the magazine meets the grounds for a ban – that it is directed against the constitutional order.

The publications do indeed contain “indications of a violation of human dignity”. Many of the articles also reveal “a combative and aggressive attitude towards elementary constitutional principles”. However, there are doubts as to whether all of this is so significant that the “Compact” ban is justified in terms of proportionality. (dpa/frs)