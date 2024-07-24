Court overturns in absentia verdict on fakes about army to director Vyrypaev

The Moscow City Court has overturned the in absentia verdict in the case of fakes about the Russian army against director Ivan Vyrypaev, reports RIA News with reference to sources.

It was sent for reconsideration. This decision was made due to violations during the consideration of the case in the district court, the agency’s source said.

Earlier, the prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for director and screenwriter Ivan Vyrypaev. He is charged under Article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces under the guise of reliable reports”) of the Russian Criminal Code. Later, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced him to eight years in a general regime penal colony in absentia. The director himself is not in Russia.