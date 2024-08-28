Mexico City.- The Supreme Court of Justice today annulled the appointment of Nuevo Leon’s Attorney General, Pedro Arce, who was appointed last Monday by the state Congress.

The Second Chamber of the Court unanimously ordered Congress to reinstate the appointment procedure only in its final stage, since it did not conform to the guidelines that the court itself set last February, when resolving a constitutional controversy.

The ministers declared founded a complaint filed by Governor Samuel García, who accused the PRI and PAN majority in the legislature of having committed excesses in complying with the Court’s ruling. Today’s ruling gives Congress one month to send García a list of four candidates, which will have to be chosen from the following candidates, who met all the requirements of the call, among whom Arce does not appear:

The authors declare that they are in compliance with the provisions of this Agreement and that they are not party to it.

García will have to eliminate one of the four names, and return the final list of three to Congress to vote on the appointment. “In order to respect the terms established in constitutional controversy 238/2022, it is deemed necessary to order the Legislative Branch of Nuevo León to render void the measure contained in the agreement of August 7, 2024, issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission (consisting of establishing a deadline for the group of 42 candidates for whom the letter of no criminal record does not appear in their file, to correct this omission), as well as the subsequent actions regarding the procedure for the appointment of the Attorney General of Nuevo León, including nullifying any vote, appointment or swearing-in of any person, which has as its purpose the appointment of the prosecutor,” the ruling says. The Court recalled that, in its February ruling, it invalidated a list of candidates approved by the Congressional Anti-Corruption Commission, since it eliminated the requirement to present a letter of no criminal record, which only the Plenary of the Legislature could cancel, because it was part of the call issued in October 2022. The problem is that, in its agreement of August 7, the Commission again gave 42 candidates the opportunity to present the letter of no criminal record, when they should have presented this document when they registered for the process in 2022. “The circumstance that it establishes a deadline for this omission to be corrected is equivalent to the realization of a defect analogous to that which gave rise to the declaration of invalidity in the sentence issued in the constitutional controversy, since the establishment of this measure is equivalent in practical terms to a tacit modification of the terms of the call,” the Court explained today. “Consequently, the local Congress is ordered to resume the respective procedure from the point that actually corresponds, that is, in the final stage identified in numeral 4 of the call, refraining from carrying out procedures or establishing measures outside that phase, and without failing to attend to the fact that, among other aspects, the interviews with the candidates have already been carried out, so only the founded and motivated list of those applicants who meet the constitutional and legal requirements is pending,” it adds. The ruling itself identifies the eleven applicants who did meet all the requirements, including attaching from the beginning the letter of no criminal record. Nuevo León was left without a titular Attorney General after the resignation of Gustavo Guerrero Gutiérrez, whose term ended until March 2024. Now, Pedro Arce will only be in office until the Court officially notifies Congress of its ruling today.