Determination of the State Court will be maintained until the case is judged in plenary, after the judicial recess

The Alagoas Court overturned an injunction that forced Rede Globo renew with TV Gazetaby former president Fernando Collor de Mellountil 2028. The new court decision was issued this Wednesday (January 3, 2024), almost 1 month after the deliberation that determined the contract renewal.

According to the decision, handed down by judge Paulo Zacarias, from the 3rd Chamber of TJ-AL (Alagoas Court of Justice), no company can be forced to do business with another. The information is from the portal F5.

Paulo Zacarias' deliberation is preliminary and should only be maintained until the merits of the action are judged in the plenary of the 3rd Chamber of the TJ-AL.

The trial should be held after the Judiciary recess in Alagoas, which should end on January 22nd. Until the analysis of the action, the Globe continues its partnership with TV Gazetabut without any contractual obligation.

PARTNERSHIP SINCE 1975

A TV Globo wants to end its 48-year partnership with TV Gazeta of Alagoas since October 2023. The likely new affiliate in the State will belong to Grupo Nordeste de Comunicação, which already controls the Asa Branca TVrepresentative of Globe in Pernambuco since 1991.

According to information from the portal F5, the new group's TV began operating in the testing phase on October 23 in a building in the Farol neighborhood, an upscale area of ​​Maceió. With the success of the tests, the change of stations should be made official in the 1st half of 2024.

The change occurs after the TV Gazeta enter into judicial recovery process with debts of R$284 million. The brand also faced a revocation request from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

Furthermore, Fernando Collor, owner of the largest media conglomerate in Alagoas, was tried at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for receiving and hiding R$20 million in bribes paid by the company UTC Engenharia when he was a senator. Part of the amounts were diverted to the company's accounts. TV Gazeta and the company Gazeta de Alagoas Ltda., all members of the Collor conglomerate.

The former president was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months in prison by the Court in May 2023. He filed an appeal in September to reduce the sentence to 4 years. Despite the conviction, there is still no definition of the beginning of the sentence period.