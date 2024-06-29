An arrest warrant was not issued and the deputy’s defense says he has already paid outstanding amounts to the Court of Justice of SC

O Court of Justice of Santa Catarina decreed this Friday (June 28, 2024) the arrest of the federal deputy Zé Trovão (PL-SC). The action taken by the District of Joinville was due to non-payment of alimony.

To the Power360the deputy’s defense said that the outstanding amounts, of around R$5,000, have already been paid to the court.

According to Zê Trovão’s lawyer, Fabio Joel Daum, the judge ordered the congressman to pay the outstanding debt within 5 business days starting Monday (July 1st). In other words, a warrant was not issued to arrest the congressman.

To this digital newspaper, the defense said that Trovão did not allow the pension to be paid at any time. It claims to be an error in the payment system.