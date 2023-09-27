Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 21:33

The Federal Court ordered this Tuesday, 26th, that the Santo Amaro University (Unisa) reinstate 15 students expelled last week, after a video in which students appear naked during a sports competition went viral on social media. According to lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, who represents the university, Unisa has already decided to reinstate them, and the students will respond to an internal investigation that could result in new expulsion, but only at the end of the process in which they will have the right to leave. defend.

The preliminary (provisional) order for reinstatement was made by judge Denise Aparecida Avelar, from the 6th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo, at the request of lawyer Adilson José Vieira Pinto, who defends one of the expelled students – an 18-year-old freshman. Although the request was only in relation to her client, the decision benefited all students, as the judge canceled the effects of the ordinance that determined the expulsion.

As the action is being processed in secret from the courts, Vieira Pinto cannot publicize the decision, but he explained his argument: “I do not question what happened during the event, because this has to be debated within the inquiry opened by the university. I question, rather, respect for due legal process, the adversarial process. My client cannot be expelled without being able to defend himself,” he claimed. “It is a constitutional right that was disrespected. He couldn’t speak out and that’s wrong.”

Unisa’s lawyer confirmed the decision: “The students will be reinstated by court decision. The university has set up an investigation committee and they will have the opportunity to administratively defend themselves against the accusations against them,” said Carvalho. “The university is committed to the sacred right of defense, to contradiction, and is also committed to excellent technical training and humanistic training, especially in an area as sensitive as the medical field”, he added.

The video that led to the students’ expulsion was recorded during a university sports competition held in São Carlos in April. During a women’s volleyball game between teams from Unisa and Centro Universitário São Camilo, students were partially naked and simulated masturbation. In the videos, it is possible to see the group show their genitals and, subsequently, perform obscene acts facing the court.

The São Paulo Civil Police investigates the videos. The gestures are classified as the crime of an obscene act – a manifestation of a sexual nature in a public place or open to the public, capable of offending the average modesty of society -, according to article 233 of the Penal Code. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for three months to one year, or a fine.