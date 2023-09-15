Judge says the company withheld rights and has 6 months to arrange the formal hiring of professionals; appeal is available

The 4th Labor Court of São Paulo ordered Uber to hire all active drivers on its platform, in addition to paying R$1 billion in collective moral damages. The decision published on Thursday (September 14, 2023) was taken in a public civil action filed by the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor).

For judge Maurício Pereira Simões, the company withheld minimum rights, left employees without social protection and “acted intentionally in the way he interacted with his drivers”. Read the full decision (PDF – 547 kB).

The judge stated that the evidence in the case shows that Uber acted in a planned manner, with the aim of not complying with labor, social security, health and assistance legislation, failing to fulfill its obligations even when it had a constitutional duty to observe the rules. .

A period of 6 months was given, after the action became final, for the company to sign the professional license of all drivers. It also determined that all future hires follow this guideline.

The decision can be appealed.