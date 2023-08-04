A panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California left in force this Thursday the restrictions on asylum of the Government of the US president, Joe Biden, while litigation against the measures implemented last May continues.

The decision blocks Federal Judge Jon S. Tigar’s order to suspend the restrictions on the grounds that they violate US asylum laws. and put applicants in grave danger.

A rule change earlier this year made it nearly impossible for migrants to file an asylum claim when crossing overland from Mexico. President Joe Biden’s administration said such requests can still be accepted, but only when made from the country of origin or from a transit country to the United States.

The change came as Washington was trying to untangle years of use of Title 42, a public health measure -implemented during the covid pandemic- that in practice prevented any undocumented immigrant from entering the country.

But a few days ago, critics of the measure, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) They denounced the provision as illegal and sought to annul it through the courts.

The lawsuit seeks “a return by the government to the legal process, which means that when a person arrives at a port of entry or crosses (the border) between those ports, they have the right to request asylum to have their case heard.” “, ACLU board member Katrina Eiland explained when the legal complaint was filed.

According to the plaintiffs, these rules “operate just as the closed seasons of

asylum from the previous government”.

Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Last month, San Francisco District Court Judge Jon Tigar said the policy was “illegal” but suspended its decision for 14 days to give the administration time to appeal.

And this Thursday, a panel of judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, with jurisdiction in several Western states, suspended the ruling issued on July 25, pending the outcome of the Biden administration’s appeal.

The panel said it would expedite the process and ordered that the pleadings be submitted by August 24.

“The stay ruling says nothing about the legality of the ban, and we trust it will stand when the court has a chance to consider the claims,” ​​said Katrina Eiland, deputy director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande to try to enter the United States today, in Matamoros. Photo: EFE/Abrahan Pineda-Jacome

The administration estimated that up to 200,000 people per month would try to cross the border at the end of the regulations applied during the covid. Under the new provisions, migrants at the border have to use a mobile app to get an interview, which can take weeks or months.

Those who cross the border without going through this process automatically lose the opportunity to claim asylum.

The measure increased the requirements to apply and left applicants with a long wait for a response. However, it created exceptions for unaccompanied minors and for citizens of some countries such as Haiti and Ukraine.

*With information from AFP and EFE