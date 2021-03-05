Germany’s internal intelligence services, the so-called Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), must suspend surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party while a court is processing and awaiting a ruling on the lawsuit filed. by the political formation itself to avoid being tightly controlled. The Cologne Administrative Court ordered the BfV on Friday to declassify Alternative for Germany as a suspected unconstitutional party and immediately cease intelligence activities for surveillance while the court case is open. The fact that these federal counterintelligence activities have been made public before the justice establishes a verdict “seriously undermines the right to equal opportunities of political parties,” warned the judges, who condemned the leak to the press on last Wednesday of the news that the public body had taken, with the decision to monitor AfD, the first step in a process that could culminate in the ban on that political party.

The reprimand of the German justice to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been welcomed with joy by the leaders of the ultranationalist and xenophobic formation. Jörg Meuthen, one of the two AfD presidents, commented that the Cologne court had “slapped” the public body and stated that it must now reflect on whether it intends to continue to be politically instrumentalized. Meuthen warned that his party will exhaust all legal means at its disposal to stop the “illegal action” of the federal office against the AfD and stressed that “today it has made it clear that our prospects for success are good.” Tino Chrupalla, the other president of the formation, commented that the leak to the press of the BfV’s intentions “had the objective of damaging the AfD as the main opposition party in the electoral campaigns.” Chrupalla thus made reference to the important regional elections that are held on March 14 in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Thomas Haldenwang, president of the BfV, had communicated in a virtual and confidential meeting with the heads of the regional internal intelligence organizations the decision to classify Alternative for Germany as a party suspected of violating the constitutional order, but at no time did the made public and did not want to confirm or deny it when some media echoed it. Shortly after, numerous politicians from the rest of the political formations in Germany celebrated the decision of the body and criticized Alternative for Germany for the neo-Nazi tendencies of a good part of its leaders. The case of Alternative for Germany is inevitably reminiscent of that of the Republican party, a German far-right formation that reached its peak in the late 1980s and after German reunification, but collapsed from the moment the services Internal intelligence agencies announced in 1992 that they were subjecting her to close surveillance for her far-right tendencies.

The BfV’s decision to place the entire Alternative for Germany party under permanent observation was to be expected after the regional intelligence services of Brandenburg, Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt decided last year to monitor their activities in their respective territories. . The order of the public body is based on a thousand-page report prepared by lawyers and experts in right-wing extremism who have accumulated since the beginning of 2019 an endless amount of evidence of alleged attacks against the constitutional order and the rule of law by members of political training. As the head of the intelligence services, the Federal Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer, had warned that the decision to closely monitor the activities and statements of the AfD leaders should have an absolutely secure legal basis to avoid problems before justice and , if necessary, be able to order the prohibition of Alternative for Germany. The Cologne court’s decision only delays the start of the surveillance of Alternative for Germany by the internal intelligence services and it is certain that it will be activated the moment the judges withdraw their last reservations.