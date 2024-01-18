Vila Nova Cachoeirinha unit, in the North Zone, is a reference in the procedure, but its service was interrupted by the city hall

The TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) determined on Wednesday (17 January 2024) the resumption of legal abortion procedures at the Municipal and Maternity Hospital of Vila Nova Cachoeirinha, in the North Zone of the capital of São Paulo. A reference in the termination of pregnancy in cases permitted by law, the health unit had its service suspended by the city hall in December.

The preliminary decision (urgent and provisional) is made by judge Adler Batista Oliveira Nobre, from the 9th Public Finance Court of the TJ-SP – here is the full text (PDF – 1 MB). Responds to a popular action presented by politicians affiliated with Psol: the federal deputy Luciene Cavalcantestate deputy Carlos Giannazi and the councilor Celso Giannazi.

On December 20, São Paulo City Hall interrupted legal abortion procedures at the hospital “so that elective surgeries, surgical joint efforts and other procedures involving women's health can be carried out on site”.

At the time, it stated that the suspension would be temporary, but did not say when the service would be resumed. Since then, the procedure has not been performed at the unit.

The judge highlighted in his decision on Wednesday (17 January) that “legal abortion logically constitutes a right, and the creation of obstacles to its realization, in addition to symbolizing regression, represents a serious violation of women's rights and dignity”.

In addition to determining the resumption of the procedure at the Municipal Hospital and Maternity of Vila Nova de Cachoeirinha, the city hall should promote “active search so that all patients who had the procedure canceled are seen quickly”.

If it is impossible to immediately return the procedure to the hospital, the city of São Paulo will have to reschedule canceled appointments in other health units, without limitation of gestational age, within a maximum period of 10 days.

The right to abortion is provided for by law in cases of rape, risk to maternal life or when the fetus has anencephaly. In São Paulo, women can go to 4 other units to access the procedure:

Municipal Hospital Dr. Cármino Caricchio (Tatuapé);

Municipal Hospital Dr. Fernando Mauro Pires da Rocha (Campo Limpo);

Tide Setúbal Municipal Hospital (São Miguel Paulista); It is

Municipal Hospital and Maternity Mário Degni (Jardim Sarah).

