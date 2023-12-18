Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/18/2023 – 22:15

An injunction obtained by the Attorney General's Office (AGU), this Monday (19), in a decision handed down by the 20th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, determined the removal of false publications that associated vaccines against Covid-19 with the alleged development of “vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”, or “VAIDS”. The text was published on a website. The decision also covers the website's Telegram channel.

According to an AGU survey, the post went viral on other social networks and reached at least three million people. The injunction also requires the removal of another 20 publications from the website containing misinformation about vaccines within 24 hours of being notified of those responsible, under penalty of paying a daily fine of R$10,000, for each publication kept online, in case of non-compliance with the decision. Furthermore, the injunction prohibits those responsible for the channels from making new posts disseminating false content on the subject.

The action was proposed by the National Prosecutor's Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy (PNDD), of the AGU, based on information collected by the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) within the scope of the Committee to Combat Disinformation about the National Program of Immunizations and Public Health Policies. The initiative is part of Health with Science, an interministerial program aimed at promoting and strengthening public health policies and valuing science.

In October, government monitoring started to detect a significant increase in mentions of the term “VAIDS” on the internet and, after cross-checking the data, the National Tribunal website was identified as the source of the false information.

“It was then verified that the website functions as the epicenter of a chain of disinformation of content disseminated on Telegram and X [antigo Twitter] with the aim of discrediting the National Immunization Program and discouraging people from getting vaccinated, including in a way connected to the international anti-vaccine movement through the replication, translated, of texts published on foreign websites recognized as disseminating misinformation on the subject”, reported to AGU, in a note.

Still in a note, the AGU warned that in the action that the association of vaccines with AIDS, among other unfounded simulative theories, “harms public health by fostering doubts about the safety and effectiveness of immunizers and inducing individuals to avoid vaccines and seek treatments alternatives without proven efficacy or that pose health hazards. The Attorney General's Office also points out that the reduction in vaccination coverage, verified in recent data from the Ministry of Health, compromises collective immunity and increases the possibility of outbreaks of preventable diseases and the emergence of more dangerous and resistant strains of pathogens. which vaccines protect against, putting people’s health and lives at risk.”