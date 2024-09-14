PRTB has 15 days to leave building in São Paulo capital after failing to pay 3 months of rent

THE PRTB (Brazilian Labor Renewal Party), party of the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcalwas evicted from a commercial building in São Paulo by “contractual default” after not paying 3 months rent.

A preliminary (provisional) decision by the 36th Civil Court of the capital of São Paulo issued an eviction order and established a 15-day deadline for the property to be vacated. The same deadline was established for the defense to respond to the lawsuit. However, if the PRTB makes the payment, it may avoid the termination of the contract with the owner.

“I grant a preliminary injunction to vacate the property within 15 days, subject to the provision of a deposit of 3 months’ rent, and the tenant may avoid termination and avoid the preliminary injunction if, within this period, and regardless of calculation, he makes a judicial deposit that covers the total amount due”says the decision.

THE Poder360 sought the PRTB through e-mail to ask if he would like to comment on the payment of debts. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

Meanwhile, the party’s candidate for Mayor of São Paulo went up and had a barbecue on the stage of a show by the country music duo Fernando and Sorocaba in the early hours of this Saturday (14.Sep.2024). The event was held at the Rodeio de Itu, in the interior of São Paulo.

The former coach stayed in the backstage accommodations at the event. On his Instagram profile, he shared several videos talking to Sorocaba. During one part of the show, the duo invited Marçal to the middle of the stage. Fernando put on a hat with the letter “M” that Marçal had on his head.

The PRTB candidate greeted the audience, asked where the “agricultural crowd” was and stated that he had a farm in the municipality.We’re together, Itu”, he declared. Afterwards, Marçal took care of a barbecue that was in the middle of the stage while Fernando and Sorocaba sang.