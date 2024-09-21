Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 18:17

The São Paulo Court of Justice has ordered the Military Police to grant access to the administrative records of reserve colonel Ricardo Mello Araújo (PL) relating to the entire period in which he served in the force. As revealed by State In July, these documents were placed under seal by the PM for up to 100 years. Mello Araújo is a candidate for vice-mayor of São Paulo on the ticket led by Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

On Friday, the 20th, Judge Maricy Maraldi, of the 10th Public Finance Court, accepted the writ of mandamus filed by state deputy Ediane Maria (PSOL) and ordered the commander-general of the PM to make Mello Araújo’s disciplinary proceedings available to the parliamentarian within ten days. The case was revealed by the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper and confirmed by Statewho had access to the decision.

The judge granted the injunction arguing that the Constitution guarantees the population the right to access documents and decisions of administrative processes, especially when they affect the individual sphere. The ruling adds that the individual rights of citizens, especially those that protect them against abuses of public power, have been disrespected by administrative authorities.

“The administrative process, like any administrative act carried out therein, is essentially public, either because it is carried out by public authorities or because it exists solely to protect the public interest. For an elementary reason of a more logical than legal nature, access to such procedures and acts is, naturally, public, with very exceptional reservations,” the decision states.

Former commander of the Tobias de Aguiar Patrols (Rota), Mello Araújo left the corporation to take on the role of CEO of the São Paulo Warehouse and General Warehouse Company (Ceagesp) during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former president was responsible for nominating the colonel for the vice-presidential position on Ricardo Nunes’ ticket, which brought Mello Araújo’s name back to the fore.

The Military Police, however, had repeatedly denied requests for access to the colonel’s administrative records, justifying this based on article 31 of the Access to Information Law. This article determines that personal information related to privacy, private life, honor and image will have restricted access, regardless of secrecy classification, for a maximum period of 100 years.

The report attempted to contact the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), responsible for supervising the PM-SP, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

Mello Araújo, in turn, stated through the campaign’s press office that the decision to protect his employment record was taken on the initiative of the Military Police, without any request on his part.

“There was no exception to this case. This is a routine procedure adopted by the Military Police as a security measure for its members. The objective is to protect the personal data of those who work fighting criminals and face daily risks,” says the note sent to the press.

“Colonel Mello Araújo has nothing to hide. He served in an exemplary manner in the Military Police for 32 years, almost all of that time in operational roles, fighting crime on the streets. He has never been prosecuted for any excesses or illegalities. All the incidents in which he participated or witnessed were considered correct by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and archived by the Court during the investigation phase,” the statement said.