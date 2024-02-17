Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 19:53

The Federal Court of Piauí convicted Mayor José Henrique de Oliveira Alves (PSD), of Nossa Senhora de Nazaré, for holding public office. According to action by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Zé Henrique, as he is known, held five positions at once, for more than six years. While he was a municipal councilor, he taught as a teacher in the State of Piauí and in the municipalities of Teresina, Nossa Senhora de Nazaré and Boqueirão do Piauí. Nossa Senhora de Nazaré is just over 100km from Teresina, the state capital, and has 5,228 inhabitants (2022 census).

According to the MPF report, 'there was a loss to the public coffers at a minimum level of R$ 296,914.17, not counting the amounts accumulated from November 2011 to the present day'. The body also maintained that the mayor should be 'held responsible for acts causing illicit enrichment, damage to the treasury and violations of Administration principles'. O Estadão He tried to contact the mayor but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Judge Agliberto Gomes Machado partially upheld the Public Ministry's demand and convicted the mayor of illicit enrichment, with the penalty of reimbursement of salaries received as a teacher in the municipalities of Boqueirão do Piauí and Nossa Senhora de Nazaré, between 2003 and 2011. The amounts they must be corrected from each month of payment by the IPCA and increased by late payment interest at the legal rate.

The judge argues that the accumulation of positions to increase income 'is not admissible, as it is at the expense of students in a strategic sector for any country'.

In the action, the MPF highlights that the Federal Constitution allows the accumulation of two teaching positions. If schedules are compatible, it is also possible to serve as councilor at the same time. José Henrique was in this situation until 2002, occupying the position of councilor in addition to being a teacher for the State and the municipality of Nossa Senhora de Nazaré.

In 2003, however, he was appointed teacher in the municipality of Teresina and, in 2005, he took on a teaching position in Boqueirão do Piauí, when he completed the accumulation of five positions. He asked for dismissal in Boqueirão do Piauí and Nossa Senhora de Nazaré only in 2011, after being questioned by the municipality where he was a councilor.