PRTB candidate published excerpts from the Band debate in which he accuses the PSOL candidate of being addicted to cocaine; he must comply with the decision within 24 hours

THE TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) determined this Friday (9.Aug.2024) that the businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB) delete from social media the videos in which it accuses Guilherme Boulos (Psol) of being addicted to cocaine. The publications are excerpts from the debate in TV Bandeirantes among the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, on Thursday (8th August).

Electoral judge Rodrigo Marzola Colombini said that “the videos broadcast by the defendant contain content that is solely defamatory of the author, without any political or electoral relevance”. Yet, the claims were made “without any proof”. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 106 kB).

Now, Marçal will have 24 hours to delete the videos from Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

THE Poder360 contacted the PRTB candidate’s advisors via messaging app to ask if he would like to comment on the court ruling. Two phone calls were made on August 9, 2024, at around 8:00 p.m. Text messages were also sent via WhatsApp. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

MARÇAL’S ACCUSATION

During the convention that confirmed his candidacy, the coach and influencer stated that he would reveal the names of two candidates who allegedly use cocaine during the debate, without presenting evidence.

“Do a toxicology test and you will see that 2 of those running are cocaine sniffers. Don’t worry, your time will come. I’m going to have to tell every father and mother that we want to have a mayor who is a cocaine sniffer.”he said.

On Monday (4th August), the mayor of São Paulo and candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said he was advised to take a toxicology test after Marçal’s speech.