The Electoral Court has ordered the influencer and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB, Pablo Marçal, to remove from his social media the posts that, without evidence, accuse fellow candidate and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) of being a cocaine user. The decision was made in response to a request from PSOL lawyers, who filed two lawsuits against the former coach after he made the accusations during the debate between candidates for Mayor, held last Thursday, the 9th, on TV Bandeirantes. When contacted, Marçal did not comment.

“The videos broadcast by the defendant [Marçal] have content that is solely defamatory of the author [Boulos]without any political or electoral relevance. The statements are posted on the defendant’s social media without any proof”, declared electoral judge Rodrigo Marzola Colombini, of the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) in his decision, which ordered the removal of the videos within 24 hours.

The TRE-SP is now analyzing Boulos’ request for the right to reply, which requests double the time in relation to the original videos, and is awaiting a statement from the Electoral Public Ministry on the case.

During the electoral debate, Marçal insinuated, without presenting evidence, that Boulos was a drug user. He later posted edited videos on his social media, expanding the accusation. In response, Boulos’ campaign filed two lawsuits against the PRTB candidate: a preliminary injunction for the right of reply, which has already been partially accepted by the Electoral Court, and a criminal complaint, requesting the initiation of criminal proceedings against Marçal for alleged defamation and dissemination of fake news with the aim of influencing the electoral process.

“Not content with lowering the level of the proposed debate, the defendant, in behavior typical of a sociopath, repeated the absurdities in an interview conducted after the debate and published videos on his social media in which he repeated the attacks on the honor of the petitioner,” says the petition filed with the TRE-SP. The crime report highlights that Marçal, even before the debate, had already made vague threats about the revelation of drug use by two of his opponents, which led, for example, Mayor Ricardo Nunes to take a toxicology test.

The document also argues that the accusation, in addition to being false and criminal because it defames Boulos, is even more serious in the electoral context, as it has the potential to harm the image of the PSOL candidate before the electorate. In light of these facts, Boulos’ lawyers characterize Marçal’s actions as possible crimes against honor, as provided for in articles 323, 324 and 325 of the Electoral Code, and requests that the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE) investigate the facts.