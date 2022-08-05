The Los Angeles Superior Court sentenced the actor Kevin Spacey to pay US$ 31 million (approximately R$ 161 million) to the production company MRC, responsible for the series “House of Cards”gives Netflix, for alleged sexual misconduct during the recordings. Spacey was fired from the production in November 2017 after the allegations became public.

According to the US portal VarietyJudge Mel Red Recana upheld a judgment handed down in October 2020 that ordered the payment of $29.5 million in damages and $1.5 million in court costs.

MRC said that Spacey caused millions in damages because the conduct forced him to leave in the 6th season of the series, in addition to the episodes falling from 13 to 8. According to justice, the actor violated MRC’s sexual harassment policy regarding 5 members of the team. in “House of Cards”.

In the series, he played Frank Underwood, a congressman who rises to the US presidency. Kevin Spacey also responds to lawsuits in the UK.

On 14 July, he had a hearing in a British court about sexual crimes allegedly committed in the United Kingdom from 2005 to 2013. He said he was innocent of the sexual harassment charges.

Spacey remains at large. The trial was scheduled for June 2023. The actor was indicted in 5 cases, all involving cases of sexual assault -4 of harassment and one of penetration without the victim’s consent.