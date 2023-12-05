Former commentator Cristina Graeml called the minister a “thug”; company says it reaffirms commitment to democracy

The São Paulo Court of Justice condemned the Young pan to compensate Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in R$25,000 for moral damages. The case involves former commentator Cristina Graeml, who declared, in a program aired on October 7, 2022, that the lawyer was “as criminal as the clients he defended”. Here’s the complete of the decision (PDF – 417 kB).

Current STF minister, Cristiano Zanin is a lawyer and defended the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the Lava Jato operation. Target of the task force, the PT member was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and current senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in Curitiba (PR). Lula was imprisoned for 580 days.

“By labeling a respected lawyer a ‘criminal’, the defendant evidently went beyond the regular exercise of the right to expression and information, committing an illicit act to the extent that it tarnished, unjustifiably and unnecessarily, the honor and image of the defendant, who was even heard and approved by the Senate to take office at the STF”, reads the decision of judge José Carlos Ferreira Alves.

The decision was made following an appeal filed by Young pan, which was ordered in the 1st instance to compensate Zanin in R$50,000. However, the 2nd Chamber of Private Law partially judged the company’s appeal and reduced the amount to R$25,000.

“They agree, in the 2nd Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, to render the following decision: ‘The appeal was partially granted’, in accordance with the rapporteur’s vote”.

In a note sent to Power360The Young pan declared that “reaffirms its commitment to democracy and informs that it will not comment on ongoing processes”.