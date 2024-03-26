In an interview, the then-deputy accused the broadcaster of “licking the feet” of Jair Bolsonaro; to Poder360, Joice said that she has already appealed the decision

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) sentenced the former federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (We can) pay compensation of R$10,000 to Young pan for calling the broadcaster “trash” It is “filth”in February 2022.

In an interview, Joice said that the Young pan stayed “licking feet” of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Now it’s become this trash that keeps licking Bolsonaro’s feet up and down. Why? Because the owners wanted the TV they got. That was it, business, 'business'. And TV doesn’t have an audience for anything, there aren’t half a dozen watching”declared the then deputy.

The decision to condemn Joice was made by judge Vitor Kümpel, who considered that the former deputy injured her “image” and the “honor” of the broadcaster to the general public. Furthermore, the judge declared that Joice did not prove his allegations that Jovem Pan acquired the right to become a television station through supposed benefits offered by the Bolsonaro government or “pulling bags”. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 552 kB).

To the Power360, Joice stated that she has already appealed the decision. The former deputy classified the trial as “very political” and said that the Young pan could not “curtail” your right to expression.

“Jovem Pan asked for R$100,000 in the action and, in the first instance, lost. In the second instance, the judges understood that, because I am a public figure, my speech has a lot of repercussion. The trial was very political. In any case, we have obviously already appealed to higher courts. Jovem Pan cannot restrict my right to expression. Everyone sees what this radio has become. The contradiction is over. Horrible”declared Joyce.