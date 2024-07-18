From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/18/2024 – 9:00

A Justice of Minas Geraisthrough members of the 11th group of the TRT-MG, ordered compensation of R$5,000 to a worker for being called “Tetinha” in a bakery company in Contagem (MG), located in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The professional claims to have suffered embarrassment due to the derogatory nickname used by colleagues and bosses, which resulted in compensation for moral damages to the offended worker.

In his testimony, the plaintiff, who was the head of maintenance, stated that the nickname was given to him at the company and that he did not like being treated that way.

The former employee says he did not file a formal complaint with management. But he claimed he felt embarrassed when he was called ‘Tetinha’, “as it was a nickname for physical characteristics that caused him embarrassment.”

The employer acknowledged that “the author had the nickname ‘tetinha’ at the company”. However, it claimed that the worker himself had warned, when he was hired, that this nickname was old and that it already existed outside the company.

For the reporting judge, Marcelo Lamego Pertence, the oral evidence showed that the author was known in the company as ‘tetinha’. “Everyone called him by this nickname, including the partner/director of the company”.

The judge emphasizes that the employee did not express explicit dissatisfaction with the nickname. “But, regardless of this, it is a designation that is in itself vexatious and jocular, especially since it is based on a physical characteristic of the employee, the expression of which affects their personal image and name.”