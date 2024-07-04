Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 04/07/2024 – 11:08

The Regional Labor Court of Ponte Preta, in the interior of Minas Gerais, ordered cosmetics manufacturers Avon and Natura to pay R$10,000 to an employee who was forced to wear costumes when she was not meeting her targets. The rapporteur judge Jorge Berg de Mendonça understood that there was moral damages and set the compensation.

The employee stated in her testimony that she was “subjected to stress management with the presentation of target results in abusive meetings”. A witness confirmed that quarterly meetings were held in which a ranking of salespeople was displayed. The names of those who did not meet their target appeared in red.

+Natura remains the leader in beauty and personal care in Latin America and is growing faster than the market

In her statement, the employee also said that those who did not meet their targets had to wear costumes chosen by the sales manager. The costumes were paid for by the employee himself.

Defendants’ response

In the records, Natura and Avon acknowledge that there were quarterly sales meetings and that “sales results can be displayed in such meetings, with colored spreadsheets according to the performance of each manager”.

However, the companies filed an appeal stating that “at no time was the plaintiff exposed to situations that violated her dignity or to humiliating treatment”.

But the court denied the appeal. “The plaintiff managed to prove that the company was abusive in its collection of targets,” said Judge Mendonça. The decision is still subject to appeal.

A That is sought the companies to comment on the case, but had not received a response by the time this article was published. The space remains open and may be updated.