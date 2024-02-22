A Panamanian court ordered this Thursday (22) the preventive detention of former president Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), who is taking refuge in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama after being sentenced to more than ten years in prison for money laundering.

In addition, a second arrest request was added related to the Odebrecht case, for which the former Panamanian president will be tried.

The decision linked to the “New Business” case, which was taken by judge Baloísa Marquínez, analyzed “the seriousness of the crime charged, the risk of escape evidenced by the conduct of the convicted person, the need to guarantee the effectiveness of the process and failure to comply with the precautionary reporting measure,” said the Panamanian Judicial Body (OJ) in a statement.

“It is concluded that the preventive detention against the convicted former president is proportionate and necessary to guarantee the appearance of the convicted person before the courts and to safeguard the interests of society”, argued the OJ.

The judge ordered Martinelli's preventive detention after accepting a request from the Public Prosecutor's Office to change the precautionary measure initially decreed to prevent him from leaving the country.

January 15th was the last time that the former government official presented himself to comply with this precautionary measure, which, according to the court, “reveals, since that date, a failure to comply with his procedural obligations, which further aggravates the flight risk, especially when the case is just awaiting the resolution of requests for clarification.”

The former agent was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for the crime of money laundering in the “New Business” case, a complex scheme to irregularly buy Editorial Panamá América SA (Epasa), which publishes three newspapers.

After the sentence became final on February 2, after his appeal was rejected, Martinelli took refuge in the Nicaraguan diplomatic headquarters on February 7, claiming that the conviction is political persecution against him to prevent him from participating in the elections on May 5th as a presidential candidate.

In addition to the “New Business” case, Judge Marquínez also ordered Martinelli's preventive detention “in the case for a crime against the economic order in the form of money laundering, in the so-called Odebrecht case”.

The judge made the decision after a request from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to change Martinelli's precautionary measure, “since he demonstrated his intention to flee Panamanian justice by receiving political asylum from the Republic of Nicaragua,” said the statement.

The former president was acquitted twice in the case known as “Pinchazos” (illegal wiretapping), but still faces trial with his two sons in the Odebrecht money laundering case.

In Spain, he is also being investigated for alleged corruption due to bribes that the Spanish construction company FCC confessed to having paid in Panama, and also for allegedly spying on a woman on the island of Mallorca.

Martinelli remains in asylum at Nicaragua's diplomatic headquarters after his request for safe conduct to travel to Nicaraguan territory was denied.