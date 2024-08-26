Provisional measure relaxes rules that enable the sale of the concessionaire to Âmbar Energia, part of the J&F group

The Federal Court of Amazonas gave a within 72 hours so that the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) regulate the MP (provisional measure) 1.232/2024which relaxes regulatory rules that enable the sale of Amazonas Energyan electricity distributor in Amazonas. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 205 kB), dated Friday (23.Aug.2024).

Amazonas Energia took legal action to force the agency to regulate the MP and implement “measures that guarantee the continuity of the provision of the public electricity distribution service” in the State.

The provisional measure was issued by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on June 13. Authorizes the sale of the company as an alternative to the termination of the concession, provided that an addendum to the contract is signed. Here is the full of the provisional measure (PDF – 932 kB).

The additive, according to the text of the MP, will need “foresee the conditions to promote the recovery of the economic and financial sustainability of the electricity distribution service, with a view to obtaining the lowest tariff impact for consumers”.

The MP makes the regulatory targets established by Aneel more flexible for 4 components:

rate of non-technical losses (energy theft);

cutting costs of the CCC (Fuel Consumption Account), a charge used to subsidize the annual costs of energy generation in areas that are not integrated into the SIN (National Interconnected System);

default rate;

operating costs.

These items are considered in the tariff review processes conducted by Aneel to set the prices to be charged to consumers. If companies meet the targets, they can increase their profit margin. In the case of Amazonas Energia, none of the targets have been met, which affects its cash flow.

According to the text of the MP, the validity period for the suspension of regulatory limits is 3 tariff cycles Z –that is, 15 years. Energy distributors go through tariff review processes every 5 years, when Aneel analyzes the entire cost structure.

The transfer of corporate control must be made for a symbolic value, so as not to impact electricity bills, and the sale plan must be approved by Aneel.

In the decision, Judge Marília Gurgel R. de Paiva e Sales, head of the 9th Federal Court, partially granted the concessionaire’s request. She ordered the regulation of the MP, but not the company’s request for “full release of the planned transfers that should have already been made” (read more about transfers below).

According to the decision, “the narrative of the facts, aligned with the legal basis, demonstrates the imminent risk of interruption of an essential public service, if immediate measures are not adopted”.

The judge understood that Amazonas Energia “depends on federal funding transfers for its regular operation, as production costs are mostly maintained by the respective sector fund, just as the company’s development currently depends on the application of the measures provided for in MP No. 1,232/2004”.

A fine of R$1 million was established for Aneel in case of non-compliance with the decision and a fine of R$10,000 per day on the personal assets of the agency’s president, Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa Neto, and advisors.

CONTROVERSY

The federal government issued the MP 3 days after the Eletrobras announce the sale of 13 natural gas-fired power plants to Amber Energyfrom the group J&Ffor R$4.7 billion. Amazonas Energia has contracts with most of the plants sold and has a debt with Eletrobras of almost R$10 billion. The company owned by brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista is interested in buying the distributor.

J&F submitted a non-binding proposal through two investment funds it controls: Futura Venture and Milão, the latter managed by Reag Investimentos. The purchase price of the operation will be symbolic, as required by the federal government in the provisional measure. The proposal was submitted to Aneel 16 days after the publication of the provisional measure.

The purchase of the thermal park was seen as a risky business in the sector until the MP relaxed regulatory rules to allow the sale of Amazonas Energia and create mechanisms to share the costs of thermal plants among all energy consumers, including those in the free market.

Amazonas Energia is the distribution concessionaire in the Northern State. Since its privatization for the Oliveira Energyin 2018, the dealership had a high level of debt and default.

When the company was acquired by the Oliveira Energia group in 2018, it was agreed that the company would receive approximately R$2 billion from the federal government over four years to maintain the service while implementing management that would bring efficiency, which did not happen. Whoever buys the distributor is entitled to the benefit for 12 years.

The concession is valid until April 2049. In 2022, there was an attempt to change the concession, which was already in crisis, but the company that applied to take over was unable to prove that it had the capacity for the project. The following year, Aneel recommended that the government terminate the concession.

