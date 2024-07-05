A family dispute over the custody of two children of an Arab nationality between their parents turned into obstinacy on the part of the mother regarding their travel on a study and summer vacation with the father to one of the European countries, where…

The father resorted to the Urgent Matters Department of the Dubai Court of First Instance, which reversed its decision to reject the case after the children’s father submitted a second request including the necessary guarantees for their return to the country. The court issued a petition order allowing them to travel with him, and ordered the mother to hand over their passports to the father.

In detail, legal advisor Nour Al-Saqa Amini said that the applicant was the defendant’s husband, and she had two children from him, noting that they had moved to reside permanently in their father’s house based on their unilateral desire.

She added that the competent court in Dubai issued an order to prevent the two children from traveling last May based on a request from the mother who has custody, noting that the father later submitted a request to lift the travel ban on his two sons, but the court rejected the request, and stated in the text of its decision that based on the mother’s custody agreement for the two boys, and the proof of their presence with the father against her wishes, the request is rejected and their travel is permitted only with the written approval of the custodian.

The court said that the father had submitted a request to allow his two sons to travel, given that their interests required them to attend academic courses offered by the school and spend their summer vacation as they were accustomed to in a European country to entertain themselves. It noted that the mother had agreed to the eldest child’s travel, but was stubborn regarding the younger child, which her client saw as unjustified.

She pointed out that the father explained in his request that there was no reason to fear that he would flee with his two sons under any circumstances, because he was born in the country and resides there with all his family members, his parents and siblings, and he has a large chain of restaurants and various investments, in addition to the fact that he has actually registered the two children in school for the next academic year.

He offered to provide any guarantees, including having a guarantor who would leave his passport with the court, or a travel ban would be issued against him until the children returned, asking the court to approve his request for them to travel for a month and a half, and to oblige the mother to hand over their original passports in her possession, as they were given to her when the children moved to live with their parents.

After reviewing the second request submitted by the father, the competent court issued an order on a petition, permitting the two sons to travel with the applicant to the aforementioned country, after issuing a guarantee bond to a sponsor, attaching his data to the application form to guarantee their return to the country, and obligating the mother to hand over the children’s passports to the father, and assigning him to follow up on the procedures for temporarily lifting the travel ban on the two children.

The parents had previously been involved in a legal dispute, as the father filed a lawsuit demanding that the mother’s custody of the two children be dropped, that they be placed under his custody, and that an agreement signed between them several years ago be annulled, due to the reason no longer being valid, the situation having changed, and the existence of clauses in it that violate the law.

He based his lawsuit on the fact that the two children refuse to live with her because of her cruelty and mistreatment of them, and he provided some details in this regard, noting that he is married to another woman who is willing to take care of them and provide them with a private maid, in addition to the possibility of his mother taking care of them.

After the case was heard by the court of first instance, it decided to reject it because it was not reassured by the statements of the plaintiff’s witnesses, and was reassured by the statements of the defendant’s witnesses, that she was taking good care of them, and that the social researcher’s report did not prove that she had made any mistake regarding her custody of them.