Today, we are discussing a lawsuit filed by a company calling on the court to oblige the defendant to pay an amount remaining in his possession, based on the fact that it contracted with the defendant to construct and maintain a villa for three million dirhams.

For his part, the defendant argued that the lawsuit was not accepted due to the existence of a clause in the contract stating that any dispute that arises between the two parties shall be referred to arbitration,

Although the lawsuit is established according to documentary evidence, the court ruled that it was not accepted based on the condition in the contract, which is a clear and explicit text that takes the court away from hearing the case, removes it from the jurisdiction and refers it to arbitration to resolve any dispute.

The case raises several issues, which we will explain in succession, the first of which is the issue of arbitration, which is one of the alternative methods of resolving disputes away from the corridors of the courts and is intended by law the means regulated by law and through which a binding judgment in a dispute between two or more parties is settled by an arbitration panel based on the agreement of the parties. And when there is an explicit provision in the contract referring to arbitration, then the law respects their agreement and precludes the courts from looking into the dispute, and this may be due to their desire to resolve their disputes away from the courts to preserve the commercial relationship or because the nature of the contract requires specialists in this field or because they do not want others to know the agreement, The law prohibits agreement on arbitration in matters where reconciliation is not permissible, such as criminal matters and personal status, such as determining eligibility, maturity, divorce, custody, and the like.

What distinguishes arbitration is that the judgment issued by its commission is considered binding on its parties and has the same executive power as if it were a judicial ruling, except that for its implementation it is required to obtain a decision for approval from the court, and it is often faster and has a degree of secrecy, but it is taken for granted that it lacks an advantage. Review errors, if any, which are provided by litigation in the courts in three degrees in most cases, which are first instance, appeal and cassation.

The second issue is the need to inform the parties about the contract and study it carefully before signing it, and it is preferable to consult specialists and present the contract to them because they are best able to know what preserves the rights by explaining the advantages of the contract and warning of the dangers surrounding its clauses, considering that when the parties sign the contract, that signature means their satisfaction With what it was stipulated, and after that it is not acceptable to try to disavow its consequences under the pretext that they did not know it well or did not understand it. Finally, documenting the deal and the agreement in writing with documents and correspondence, as much as possible, claimed to preserve rights, because the documents speak for themselves and do not need to be explained or elaborated, and how many rights have been lost as a result of the verbal agreement lacking documentation in the absence of eyewitnesses.

• Arbitration is one of the alternative methods of resolving disputes away from the corridors of the courts.

Lawyer





