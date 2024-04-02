There are still two bidders for the last German department store group. The boss of Karstadt and Kaufhof wants to change a few things so that the long-standing infirmity comes to an end and Galeria still has a future.

Dhe insolvency administrator Stefan Denkhaus has the say at Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, and the creditors have the final say on the future of the ailing department store chain. But the managing director of the department store branches is also going through an intense few weeks. After all, Olivier van den Bossche is often present in negotiations with department store landlords, he tours the branches to encourage the employees and has given presentations to potential buyers about what speaks for the continuation of the last German department store group.

The question about the future of Karstadt and Kaufhof naturally arises in a group that is now going through its third bankruptcy in four years. The Essen District Court officially opened the insolvency proceedings on April 1st, as can be seen from an announcement by the court on the insolvenznachrichten.de portal on Tuesday.