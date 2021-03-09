A new mobilization of social organizations in front of the Ministry of Development in the city of Buenos Aires complicates from this Tuesday at noon the transit of downtown Buenos Aires.

After 4 pm it was still a cut in the hand to the south and the Metrobus works both ways.

They gathered around 11 in the morning and the column of people moved along Avenida 9 de Julio until they reached Calle Moreno.

According to spokespersons, They demand increases in social plans such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and more food resources for picnic areas and community kitchens.

In the area, there is also a camp in one of the squares in front of the Ministry, which is made up of health personnel, led by workers from the Posadas and Garrahan Hospitals, who demand improvements in working conditions and ask to be treated.

In the middle of the protest, a group of protesters set some tires on fire on the 9 de Julio.

Courts on Avenida 9 de Julio. Photo captures TN.

Last Thursday, activists from social organizations gathered in different parts of the City of Buenos Aires to hold a protest in the vicinity of the Obelisk, demanding genuine work and an increase in social plans.

“Today we are marching across the country for genuine work, housing construction and increased social programs,” the convening organizations announced in a joint statement.

Among them were the National Piquetero Front, the MTR-Votamos Luchar, the Armando Conciencia Group, the MTL-Rebelde and the Polo Obrero (PO).

AFG