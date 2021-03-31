A group of health workers demonstrates this Wednesday in front of the Ministry of Social Development and it cuts the avenue 9 de Julio.

It is about dozens of “self-summoned” from the Health sector, who are protesting over salary recategorizations and salary improvements.

Burning tires in the lanes of the 9 de Julio, in front of the building that concentrates the ministries of Health and Social Development.

“Health in struggle, self-summoned” and “There is no health without decent wages” are the slogans that they painted on the asphalt of the traditional Buenos Aires street.

For the demonstration, the central lanes of the 9 de Julio in the direction south they are cut. Traffic is diverted at the intersection with Avenida de Mayo.

The Health sector has been demanding for salary improvements. On Friday 26 they made a three-hour strike in all work shifts, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment was convened by the Federation of Associations of Health Workers (Fatsa), which brings together private clinics and sanatoriums and is headed by Héctor Daer.

It is not the only protest in downtown Buenos Aires, since students linked to a piquetero movement entered the Ministry of Education, demanding improvements in connectivity.

AFG