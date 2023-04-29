Serial sperm donor, stopped by the Hague Tribunal: “Your at least 550 children, that’s enough”

The court in The Hague closed the musician’s case Jonathan Meijerjumped to the news in 2017 as “serial” sperm donor: the young man had donated his sperm in various clinics in the Netherlands and in 13 other countries thus helping to deliver, over 15 years, 550 children.



The man from now on will no longer be able to continue with his business because he risks a fine of 100,000 euros for each new born. The 41-year-old was brought to court by the mother of one of the babies, probably born from his sperm, together with The Donorkind foundation which protects the rights of children resulting from sperm donations. According to the rules established in the Netherlands, a donor should not contribute to the birth of more than 25 babies distributed in no more than 12 families. The sentence forbid now to Jonathan Meijer both to donate his sperm to new aspiring parents, and to contact any new “clients” or to “advertise his services to future parents”.

