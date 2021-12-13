As a public prosecutor in room 13 of the Groningen court, I am ready for a criminal case. The suspect is said to have transported almost 400 grams of hemp. To City, that’s how we say it here. He must be from the middle of the country but he is not there. The case can continue, the lawyer explains why the suspect is not there. She hands a paper to the judge, the clerk and me. Defendant has an exam today. Criminal and criminal procedure law.

