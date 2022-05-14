The Justice Court of Mexico City will help the corresponding authorities of New Lionfor the case of the femicide of Debanhi Escobar18-year-old girl, found dead in a hotel cistern.

Both the undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, together with the prosecutor of New LionGustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, and Mario Escobar, father of Debanhireported on the help from the court of the capital of the country.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Mexico City Through its forensic area, it will assist in the analysis of the expert opinions of the autopsies performed.

A three-point agreement, in order to clarify the femicide of the young It will be formalized by both the state and federal governments and Debanhi’s father.

Likewise, this new line of investigation, which contemplates the Court of Justice of the Mexico Citywill perform new expert reportsthis in order to be certain of the causes of Debanhi’s death.

Other agreed points

Another point agreed upon was the formalization of the preparation of the Federal SSPCits decentralized bodies, with the State Prosecutor’s Office, according to the authorities.

Meanwhile, another of the agreements is that the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Femicides and crimes against women New Lioncollaborate with federal authorities.