Chiavari – «The municipal administration of Chiavari does not offer openings to the reopening of the court». They support it Sandro Garibaldiregional councilor e Valentina Mantovanicity coordinator for the League; Alex Molinaricitizen coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia, e Marigrazia Oliva, Forza Italia city coordinator. «We are deeply concerned by the behavior of the current administration – explain the representatives of the centre-right – Several months have passed since the possibility of reopening the court emerged and nothing has been done. On the contrary, the administration was conspicuous by its absence on the occasion of the conference “The revision of judicial geography: a wish”, organized by the National Committee of the merged courts in collaboration with the Forensic congress body, held in Rome on 16 June in which most of the administrators of the Municipalities seat of the suppressed courts were present. The Chiavari administration, in absolute dissonance with what the other Municipalities are doing, tries, in a childish way, to pass the message according to which it would be up to the Minister of Justice to confirm the reopening of the court in Chiavari tout court”.

Second Garibaldi, Mantovani, Molinari And Olive “with the mayor’s position Federico Mesuti and “Avanti Chiavari” is not opening any chink for the court». The spokesmen of Lega, Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia ask for “a clear stance from the mayor aimed at clarifying, once and for all, what has been done up to now and what will be done in the near future”.