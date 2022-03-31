Corte dei Conti, FHT: receivables recorded in current assets amount to 308,023,261 euros

There Court of Auditorspresident Andrea Zacchia and speaker Alessandro Napolisent to the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies the control report on the financial managementyear 2020, of the Human Technopole Foundation (FHT) whose founding members are the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of University and Research.

FHTregistered office in Milan, was founded in 2016 for the creation of a scientific, multidisciplinary and integrated infrastructure in the fields of health, nutrition and data science, and for the implementation of the project Human Technopole. Among the objectives of the Foundation “The increase in public and private investments in the sectors of research aimed at prevention and health, in line with the National Research Plan”.

Bodies of the FHT I am the President (gross annual remuneration of 120,000 euros), Supervisory Board, Director (emolument, established by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in the amount of 240,000 euros gross per year), Management Committee, Scientific (president: gross annual salary € 80,000, each member € 20,000), Board of Auditors.

The human resources in service as of 31 December 2020 reached the figure of 72: 21 executives, including the Director, 17 Middle managers and 32 employees. The total cost of personnel equal to 4,154,000 euros, the average unit salary 43,096 euros.

“Moving on from balance sheet– the accounting judges write – it should be noted that the credits registered in thecurrent assets amount to 308,023,261 euros. As part of the credit items accounted for in current assets, the residual receivables from the State for these grants, relating to the 2017-2020 period, amounted to € 306,549,630 “.

In the Lombard capital, FHT uses various properties owned by Arexpo spa. In particular, Palazzo Italia purchased by the same Foundation at a price of 34,387,343 euros plus taxes, as well as Cardo Nord Ovest / South Pavilion and US6 / North Pavilion, both bought by FHT on 28 September 2021 for a total amount of 14,470,855.34 euros. plus VAT.

There campus configuration it includes a 22,000 square meter plot of land where the South Building will stand in relation to which the international competition for the technical-economic feasibility project with green spaces and support areas has been completed.

The income statement of the FHT closed with a profit of € 13,918, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year in € 49,546,724, costs for services which in 2019 were € 2,551,697 amounted to € 6,252,890, an increase of € 3,701,193. Under the profile FHT accountant maintains a treasury relationship with a credit institution and in October 2020 opened a non-interest bearing account in the State Treasury office.

Faced with the health emergency caused by the spread of Coronavirus Sars –Cov 2 HT Foundation scientists initiated a series of projects and collaborations with leading research institutions and clinics in Italy (University of Padua, European Oncological Institute, Sacco Hospital, etc.), especially in the field of genetic and transcriptomic (single-cell) analysis of viral response and population stratification for study the epidemiology and dynamics of Covid virus 19.