The costs of bird flu are rising explosively and the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) is reaching the limits of its capacity to combat the disease. This is according to an investigation by the General Audit Chamber, which was carried out after a lack of clarity among MPs about the financing of the prevention and control of the virus. The Netherlands is currently struggling with the largest avian flu epidemic since 2003 and the virus has now become permanent.

Normally bird flu disappears in the summer, but since October 2021 it has been incessant in the Netherlands. Since then, a total of 6.9 million birds, including mainly chickens, have been killed to prevent further spread. The costs for this are rising explosively. Between 2015 and 2021, combating and preventing bird flu cost everyone an average of around 10 million euros per year. In 2022 this was more than five times as much: 55 million euros. In 2022, a much larger part than in previous years was paid by the Ministry of Agriculture and therefore the taxpayer, instead of poultry farmers paying for this themselves.

Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema (ChristenUnie) has announced an ‘intensification plan’ containing ‘actions and measures to reduce the chance of and impact of infections in kept birds’. The plan also contains measures that can limit the risks of the virus to public health.