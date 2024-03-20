Just a few hours after the United States Supreme Court allowed the controversial 'SB4' law of the state of Texas to go into effect, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals intervened and stopped the application of the regulations until a dispute is resolved. complaint filed by the Government. An audit was carried out on Wednesday, March 20, in which both parties, the state of Texas and the Department of Justice, presented their arguments before three federal judges.

In a new twist to the legal dispute between the state of Texas and the United States Department of Justice, the application of the 'SB4' law is once again paralyzed.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, had authorized its entry into force while the case progressed in the Court of Appeals.

The rule, signed by the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, last December, authorizes Texas security forces to arrest people on the “suspicion” that they had entered the state irregularly through the southern border with Mexico.

Besides, considers that irregular entry into the territory is a state crime which can be sentenced to up to six months in prison, or 20 years if the person is a repeat offender. 'SB4' also authorizes state judges to expel detained people directly to Mexico.

In January, the United States Department of Justice, supported by groups defending the rights of the migrant population, sued the law, considering that it gave the state of Texas powers within the jurisdiction of federal authorities and that It would create chaos at the border.

FILE – Migrants wait to climb concertina wire after crossing the Rio Grande and entering the United States from Mexico, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. © AP – Eric Gay

The Supreme Court did not rule on the Justice Department's lawsuit, but instead authorized its entry into force while the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a final ruling.

In response, the Court of Appeals stopped the application of the law, and summoned both parties to an audit on March 20. At the end of this, the Court has not yet issued any resolution and 'SB4' remains blocked.

No arrests were reported during the hours the law was in effect.

The 'SB4', put to the test

During the audit, which lasted about an hour and in which the state of Texas and the Department of Justice defended their positions, Judge Priscilla Richman questioned how the 'SB4' law would work.

Richman asked how the state of Texas would respond if federal authorities refused to enforce a deportation order issued by a state judge, considering that the Department of Homeland Security already said it would not have the authority to deport someone under a state law ( and not federal).

He also questioned how 'SB4' would be applied to people who had entered irregularly, but who had been living in the United States for years, or who were waiting for their asylum application to be accepted or not.

Aaron Nielson, an attorney representing Texas, acknowledged that the state did not yet have an answer for those scenarios.

“That is unexplored territory because we still have no cases” law enforcement, Nielson said.

However, he defended 'SB4' arguing that it “imitates” federal law and that Texas has the right to defend itself in the face of the “immigration crisis.” “In Texas we have decided that, since we are at the epicenter of this crisis, we are going to do something about it,” he alleged.







01:44 © France 24

For his part, Justice Department lawyer Daniel Tenny highlighted that, in the past, The courts have already ruled against state initiatives that seek to execute federal immigration laws on their own.

He made reference to the 2012 Supreme Court ruling against a law promoted by the state of Arizona ('SB1070'), which, although it did attribute federal powers to the State Police on immigration issues, did not criminalize irregular entry into the territory as ' SB4'.

The human rights organization American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) joined the Justice Department's lawsuit, denouncing that 'SB4' would promote discriminatory acts by state authorities against Hispanic communities.

On Tuesday, upon learning of the Supreme Court's decision, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the entry into force of the law that would encourage, in its opinion, “the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling that threaten the human rights of the migrant community.”

Divided positions within the state of Texas

Support for 'SB4' as drafted by Republican legislators is not unanimous in Texas.

In El Paso County, Judge Ricardo Samaniego said immigration enforcement should remain a federal responsibility, not a state one. He argued that the increase in police in El Paso during the previous increase in the number of migrants at the border caused high-speed chases and traffic disruptions under suspicion that those inside the vehicles had entered the territory irregularly.

“We had accidents, injuries, a small glimpse of what would happen if the state begins to control immigration,” he declared.

Sarmiento shares the position of Eddie Guerra, sheriff of Hidalgo County in Texas. “Many of the local police chiefs here don't believe that (the law) will survive a constitutional challenge. It doesn't look like it will, because a Texas peace officer is not trained. We don't have any training to determine whether an individual is here in this country legally,” Guerra said.

However, These types of strict immigration laws do not arise exclusively in the state of Texas. In Iowa, the state House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would also give state authorities the power to arrest people who are in the United States without papers and who have previously been denied entry to the country.

If Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the law, it would go into effect in July.

“The federal government has abdicated its responsibilities and states can and must act,” said Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Holt.

Migration management is one of the main issues currently dividing American public opinion, a key issue ahead of the presidential elections in November.

With AP, EFE and local media