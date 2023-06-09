Court of Appeal | The man took advantage of dozens of underage boys in Helsinki

The man took advantage of 45 minor boys between 2017 and 2020.

Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the district court in a case where a man was guilty of several sexual crimes against children.

The district court sentenced the 48-year-old Tuomo Olavi Välikankaan for a total of 13 years in prison in January last year.

According to the verdict, Välikangas was guilty of several gross sexual abuses of a child, possessing a picture depicting a child that violates sexual decency, and buying sexual services from a young person.

The punishment was given as an exceptionally harsh combined punishment. So the convicted person does not have the possibility to get parole or supervised probation.

The combined punishment was decided because, based on the dangerousness assessment, Välikanga must be considered extremely dangerous to the life, health or freedom of another person.

Before his 13-year sentence, Välikangas has already been convicted of abuse twice. He contacted his new victims already during his imprisonment.

Välikangas appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal and asked for mitigations.

The Court of Appeal did not change the verdict.

For years Between 2017 and 2020, the man fell victim to 45 boys who were between 13 and 17 years old at the time of the crime.

The man asked his victims for, among other things, sexual pictures and videos. The convict also met some of his victims. The meetings included mutual touching, oral sex and intercourse.

As a reward for his actions, the man offered the children money, clothes and alcohol.