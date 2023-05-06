By decree issued on 5 May, the Milan Court of Appeal rejected the only opposition action brought by Grimaldi Euromed SpA confirming the approval of the composition with creditors of Moby and Cin already achieved with the Decree of the Court of Milan issued on November 24, 2022. This was announced by Moby in a press release.

Once again the Justice Bodies have clarified and accepted all the defenses put forward by Moby and Cin, the note reads, “entirely rejecting the claims of the competitor Grimaldi who, over the years, has speciously and unfoundedly hindered and slowed down the restructuring process of the Moby Group companies through actions aimed at preventing the continuation of the composition plan approved with the favorable vote of approximately 90% of Moby creditors and already approved by the Court of Milan on November 24, 2022. The Court of Appeal also on this occasion sentenced Grimaldi to pay the costs of the proceedings in favor of Moby and Cin”.

“Against Grimaldi’s specious and incorrect behavior”, the company, concludes the note, “reserves the right to protect itself in the appropriate forums and with any legal action aimed at defending its restructuring plan and the work of its collaborators”.