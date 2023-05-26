Samir el Y. receives 11.5 years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment for the shooting death of Bas van Wijk in broad daylight in the De Oeverlanden recreation area in Amsterdam on August 8, 2020. This means that he will receive a heavier sentence on appeal than the nine years and TBS which he got from the court in 2021. According to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, there was indeed qualified manslaughter, in other words: Samir shot because he wanted to steal a watch.

#Court #Amsterdam #imposes #years #TBS #Samir #shooting #Bas #van #Wijk