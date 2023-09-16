The Murcia City Council has just received the exculpatory ruling from the Court of Accounts on the complaint filed by the Socialist Municipal Group for possible misuse or illicit destination in 2018 of 16 million euros, coming from the public land assets derived from the urban planning agreements of the northern area of ​​the municipality.

“There has been a sudden rejection by both the Court of Accounts and, days before, by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia,” announced yesterday the vice mayor and spokesperson for the municipal executive, the popular Rebeca Pérez, after the weekly meeting of the Governing Board.

“The ruling explicitly states ‘the absence of damage to the public funds of the City Council’ of Murcia and that it has not been proven in the complaint that this money was used for a purpose other than that legally provided for,” said the Councilor for Mobility and Management. Economic, José Francisco Muñoz, when giving more information about the court ruling.

The councilor insisted that the file of the complaint “gives validity to the use of these agreements, with the money of which the City Council’s contribution to the burying of the train tracks in the participatory loan to the Murcia Society has been financed, among other issues. High Speed, for the underground works of the AVE tracks; as well as the works included in the 2018 Investment Plan in Pedanías, worth 13 million euros. In both cases, in the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Court of Accounts, they are “uses of social interest.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in its report prepared for this case also indicated that “it cannot be concluded that there has been damage or impairment to public funds, since what occurs is a transfer of assets within a public entity that allocates expenses whose purpose is essentially the financing of public housing actions and other specific urban planning purposes, which would fall within what is called the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU), and other uses of social interest.

The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Murcia also dismisses the case that Podemos brought to this body of the TSJ in the same terms as the PSOE

The Court’s ruling came 22 days after opening the file: on July 6 of this year, the City Council received notification that the Court was beginning the proceedings after receiving the complaint; On July 20, it asks the City Council to present the allegations it deems appropriate and on the 28th of that same month it issues the dismissal ruling. However, the communication did not reach the City Council until a couple of days ago, according to Muñoz.

Regarding the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of the TSJ, it decreed the dismissal, in March 2023, of the complaint filed a month earlier by the Podemos political party for the same matter. The Public Ministry ruled out the existence of criminal responsibility.

The agreement for the use of these funds took place in the municipal plenary session that approved the budgets for that year on May 31, 2018, with José Ballesta being mayor, “without any vote against” from the opposition groups at that time, and The execution of many of the planned works, “almost one per district”, was paralyzed after the motion of censure on the 21st and waiting for what the courts would determine, the popular councilors recalled.

Finally, José Francisco Muñoz regretted that the complaints from both parties requested jail for the political leaders and that they face the alleged damage to the municipal coffers with their personal assets. «Everything was a political device because the operation was endorsed by the technicians and the Municipal Intervention; and we ask that in the future there be no improper use” of the courts, concluded the mayor of Economic Management.

The PSOE does not give the apologies that the PP demands and denies that the ruling validates the management

The Socialist Municipal Group, through its councilor, Andrés Guerrero, indicated after learning of the judicial resolution that “pretending that the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office or the Court of Accounts validates the management of the popular government team is a blatant attempt to deceive once more to all Murcians.

In his opinion, the court’s decision means the filing of the complaint filed by the Socialist Group regarding an extension of credit without the mandatory Intervention reports, “because the facts reported are not sufficient to determine the extent of responsibility of those who “They adopted that decision.” The socialists regretted “that the PP resorts to misinformation and manipulation of the truth to try to cover up its terrible management” with the urban planning agreements of the northern zone.

Finally, they recalled that to date, this management has caused “direct damage” to the municipal coffers in the last year of more than 23 million euros due to the Mamusa agreement; and that there are others pending: the Teatro Circo agreement, where some 14 million are claimed and that of Fadesa, where the claim exceeds 40 million.

«Political Flag»



The Municipal Popular Group did not see it the same, which insisted that it was a “forceful and exculpatory” order, and that therefore, it ruled out “the accounting responsibility” of the government team then chaired by José Ballesta.

“The PSOE of José Antonio Serrano and Enrique Lorca made this complaint a political flag, using it to try to damage and discredit” the Ballesta team, said the Group’s spokesperson, Mercedes Bernabé, for which, she said, they should “apologize.” . She added that “the socialists even asked for financial liability against PP councilors and used the excuse of the complaint before the Court of Accounts to paralyze important projects in districts.”

Regarding Podemos’ complaint in the Murcia TSJ Prosecutor’s Office, Bernabé highlighted that it has been filed since March 6. “This party, which announced its presentation with great fanfare, has been silent for six months knowing its file, the same thing that Lorca did when his complaint against the Parks and Gardens contract was dismissed.”