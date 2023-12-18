The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 8 of Lorca will allow the separation of jurisdictions “so necessary” in the judicial district for greater speed in the processing of matters. The senior judge, Carmen Berta Romero, said this this Monday during the visit that she, together with judicial agents and politicians, made to the facilities of the new judicial headquarters, which the City Council has made available to the Ministry of Justice after the adaptation of a ground floor. 500 square meters in the La Viña neighborhood.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, invited Romero and the deans of the Bar and Attorney associations, Ángel García and Nieves Cuartero, as well as several lawyers and officials from the Administration of Justice, to visit the new judicial headquarters.

According to Romero, its location, on Panadería Street, allows for a wide range of spaces but its distance from the city center will affect the professional associations. Cuartero stressed that the objective of having court number 8 has been achieved, but this implies a “sacrifice” for professionals who will have to move quickly from one court to another because “we are on very tight schedules.”

He recalled that the use of these facilities will be temporary and “we have the hope and hope” that the Palace of Justice will be launched, which will unify all the courts, now spread across different locations, so “the sacrifice of these years “it will be compensated.”

The acting dean of the Bar Association highlighted that the biggest problem will come when the guards of the Gender Violence Court coincide with those of number 8, but recalled that this is not the first time that a judicial headquarters is so far from the urban area. García was grateful that the works, which were the responsibility of the Department of Local Development, were carried out so quickly.

The mayor highlighted the work carried out with a municipal investment of 100,000 euros that has made it possible to have a “modern” court with home automation installation and the largest courtroom in the municipality. He added that the facilities have been at the disposal of the Ministry of Justice since November and that it will finish equipping the new court.

Regarding the works on the Palace of Justice, Gil said that he has no evidence of any delays and that the construction company is now carrying out the most complex part, which is the foundation of the building. He hoped that the planned deadlines would be met because it should be completed within two and a half years.