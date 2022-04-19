Home page World

Split

An employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wears a face mask and waits for a train at a subway station. © Frank Franklin II/ap/dpa

In the USA, masks are not compulsory on public transport and planes for the time being. A federal judge overturned the order.

Tampa – A federal judge in the United States declared the nationwide mask requirement on public transport and airplanes invalid on Monday.

The CDC, the national health authority, has exceeded its powers by making masks mandatory, according to a decision by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa, Florida, published Monday. In addition, the authority did not adequately justify its decision. The Tampa court overturned the ruling and referred it back to the Board of Health.

For the time being, passengers and travelers will no longer have to wear masks on planes, trains and other modes of transport such as subways and buses. The White House and the Justice Department can appeal the decision.

US President Joe Biden under pressure for mask requirement

The government of US President Joe Biden has recently been increasingly confronted with demands to relax or lift these corona measures. Republican lawmakers and several major airlines had called for an end to mask requirements on planes and other public transportation.

Mask requirement in the USA actually extended until May

Last week, the US authorities decided to extend the mask requirement until at least May 3 due to the increasing number of corona infections.

A government official said on Monday evening (local time): “The authorities are reviewing the decision and considering possible further steps.” For the time being, the mask requirement imposed by the CDC is no longer in force. The Transport Security Authority (TSA) will initially no longer enforce the regulation. However, the CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transport.(afp/dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA