Son of the former president is accused by the Public Prosecutor's Office of money laundering, ideological falsehood and use of a false document

The 5th Criminal Court of Brasília received a complaint filed by the Public Ministry against Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for the alleged crimes of ideological falsehood, use of false documents and money laundering. Renan is investigated by Nexum operation from the PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District), launched on August 24, 2023.

According to a police investigation, the target of suspicion was a billing declaration of R$4.6 million from RB Eventos e Mídia, which already had its tax headquarters at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, and was filed with the tax authorities in August 2023.

This statement would have been presented to obtain a bank loan that was not repaid. In February 2024, Jair Renan had already been ordered by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories to pay the debt of R$360,241.11 to Banco Santander, the institution that granted the loan.

The former president's son claims that he does not recognize his signatures on the allegedly false billing statements and denies having requested the loans.

Another target of operation Nexum is Jair Renan's former manager, Maciel Carvalho Rodrigues Medeiros, who was imprisoned in the Papuda Penitentiary Complex from August 2023 to February 2024. He was released due to lack of “current factual circumstances”.

Last year, a search and seizure operation was carried out against the accused. The investigation pointed to the existence of a “criminal association whose strategy to obtain undue economic advantage involves the insertion of a third party, 'front man' or 'foreman', to hide the true owner of shell companies or 'ghost' companies, used by the main target and his associates ”.

O Power360 contacted Renan's lawyer, Admar Gonzaga, who said in a note:

“The defense informs that Jair Renan was the victim of a scam mounted by a person, who only later learned that he was known to the police and the courts. Everything will be clarified during the process, in which the defense will be able to present evidence and grounds to fully clarify the blow applied against him.”.

CANDIDACY FOR COUNCILOR

On March 7, 2024, Jair Renan announced, at a bingo event in Balneário Camboriú (SC), that he will run for a councilor seat in the city. At the time, he was wearing a rock band t-shirt and flip-flops.

On Tuesday (26th March), Renan joined the PL at an event with the State Governor, Jorginho Mello. “Southern compatriots, I want to inform all of you that today I joined the PL, I am a pre-candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú. I want to thank governor Jorginho Mello for this great honor of being part of the PL team”he stated.

