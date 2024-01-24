Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 22:15

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied an injunction to the habeas corpus requested by the defense of former Rio de Janeiro councilor Gabriel Monteiro, who requested the suspension of the criminal action in which he is accused of defaming a doctor. The decision was published this Wednesday, 24.

Monteiro's defense tried to convince the Court that the criminal action was abandoned because the author did not appear at a hearing scheduled three months in advance. The same request had been requested from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJRJ), which also denied it.

Monteiro's lawyer was contacted by Estadão to comment on the decision, but did not respond until the publication of this text.

In the decision, the judge noted that the doctor's lawyer attended the hearing and presented a “plausible justification”, requesting that the testimony be taken via videoconference due to the client's profession which made his physical presence difficult.

The definitive analysis of habeas corpus, under the rapporteurship, will be carried out by the Sixth Panel in a definitive judgment on habeas corpus.

The case in question occurred in November 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when the then councilor and his security team went to “inspect” the work of doctors at the Senador Camará Emergency Care Unit (UPA), located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. At the time, Monteiro “arrested himself” and publicly accused the doctor of not working during his shift.

Monteiro has been in prison since November 2022, when a former councilor and YouTuber was ordered into preventive detention accused of raping a 23-year-old girl, who also accuses him of having infected her with the HPV virus. Before handing himself over to the police, he recorded a video denying the accusation.

In the same month, a second arrest warrant was issued against him, on charges of sexual rape through fraud and sexual harassment committed against Monteiro's parliamentary advisors, when he was a councilor in Rio. Again, Monteiro denied the accusations.

In October of that year, the former parliamentarian lost his mandate in a plenary session at the Rio de Janeiro City Council, by 48 votes in favor and two against, with one of the votes against being his. The motivation was a series of accusations, such as filming and publishing sex scenes with a teenager, moral and sexual harassment against former advisors and video manipulation. With the decision, the former councilor lost his political rights for eight years.