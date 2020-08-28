As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Court lifts ban on corona demos, the tug of war continues – a disaster for Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Geisel.

The Berlin administrative court has lifted the police’s ban on demonstrations for the corona protests. The demonstration on Saturday could take place, but subject to conditions such as compliance with minimum distances. The resolution is, however not final. The State of Berlin wanted to appeal to the Higher Administrative Court (which had not happened by the editorial deadline for this newsletter). According to the police vice-president, there had previously been more than 5100 registrations for replacement demonstrations. Read here what the court decision means, how it may continue and how the politicians reacted.

For my colleague Alexander Fröhlich, the court decision is a slap in the face for the interior senator. He raises the question of whether Andreas Geisel is up to his office, he writes. And whether he has not given the Corona skeptics an even bigger stage with his approach. Read here why the police and senator, in his opinion, are promoting a radicalization of the bourgeois demonstration participants with their attempt to ban.

• Angela Merkel: “The virus is a democratic imposition.”

As expected, the summer press conference with the Chancellor focused on Corona, Europe and other major global political issues. However, the Chancellor also allowed surprisingly personal insights. My colleague Christopher Stolz listened to her.

• Poland does not allow the German ambassador into the country.

It is an unprecedented affront among EU partners: Warsaw refuses “Agrément” without justification. The media claim that the diplomat’s father was “Hitler’s adjutant” and that he was a “spy”. Read Christoph von Marschall’s analysis here.

• Bavaria’s border police violate the constitution in parts.

Defeat for Prime Minister Söder: Two years ago Bavaria reintroduced the border police. The Greens resisted vehemently and even went to the Supreme Court – with success, as you can read here.

• Large scale operation at upper level center: rampage or false alarm?

An alarm was raised on Friday at a school in Rummelsburg. The police checked suspicion of amok, and students stayed in classrooms for hours. Then the police gave the all-clear. “We are currently assuming a false alarm,” the officials wrote on Twitter. All students would be escorted out of the building, and emergency chaplains were available. Minutes of a day like no other.

What was discussed?

President Trump at the Republican Party Conference. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

• Trump does it. Nomination speech without mask and space.

Crisis? what crisis? At the end of the party congress, Trump disregards his own corona laws – and celebrates with 1,500 people. The message: Corona has been overcome. Read here the report by US correspondent Juliane Schäuble on how Trump’s party creates its own reality.

Always helpful in this context: a fact check. Trump gives himself top marks, with his challenger he can only see abysses. How much truth is there in his statements?

My colleague, a former US correspondent, is annoyed by Trump’s apocalyptic rhetoric, with which he warns of his opponent Biden: Who caused the chaos? Asks Malte Lehming, recognizing Trump as the arsonist who poses as a firefighter.

• Risky maneuver at BER: pilots speak of the “puke curve”

Immediately after take-off, pilots should fly a sharp turn at the new capital airport in an easterly wind. Annette Kögel and Thorsten Metzner explain here why this protects against noise, but is not without risk.

• The discrimination against Jewish immigrants must come to an end!

Only ethnic German repatriates are allowed to return to Germany despite the corona crisis, but not Jewish immigrants. This unequal treatment is a scandal, thinks my colleague Claudia von Salzen.

• Restaurant table or parking lot?

The neighbor complains about a coffee shop table in a parking lot. That’s yesterday. The city is currently being rethought. A column by Pacale Hugues on the revolution on the Berlin sidewalk.

Apartment buildings in Berlin-Mitte, seen from the Berlin TV tower. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

