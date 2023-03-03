Two young men race along a freeway at up to 310 kilometers per hour – for one of them it ends fatally. The driver himself gets off lightly in court.

Munich – After a fatal speeding accident on a motorway near Munich, the driver has been sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years. The accused was “not the classic criminal,” said the judge on Friday in her verdict at the Munich District Court. He is a young man who overestimated himself – with “the worst possible consequence”.

The now 26-year-old student was convicted of illegal motor vehicle racing and involuntary manslaughter. His passenger died in the serious accident on September 1, 2019. According to the indictment, the two young men’s rented sports car crashed into a tree at at least 305 to 310 kilometers per hour.

Car “like a bomb”

“A car is like a bomb at speed,” said the prosecutor, speaking of a “ball of fire” and a “rocket.” Like the defense, she had demanded a suspended sentence. The lawyer for the young man’s family had demanded a prison sentence without parole as a representative of the joint plaintiff. In addition to the suspended sentence, the court also imposed 400 working hours and a driver’s license ban for a further three years.

Because the car burst into flames, was completely destroyed and the passenger was thrown out of the car with his seat, it was initially said that the young man who had died was behind the wheel – and not the accused. He stated in court that he could not remember the accident. The court did not see in the verdict that he had deliberately led the investigators on the wrong track in order to avoid punishment. It was assumed that the defendant had retrograde amnesia after the accident.

The public prosecutor apologized to the family on Friday for the investigative work and for the fact that the relatives assumed for months that the dead man was behind the wheel. It was “insufficiently communicated”. dpa